Juventus most expensive player sales - How Bianconeri made over €1.6 billion in outgoing transfers

Juventus have made some premium player sales this century!

Juventus have built a bit of a reputation for themselves as a smart operator in the transfer market, particularly during Beppe Marotta's time in charge.

Sure, there have been some misses as well, but there is no denying that Juventus have been involved in some incredibly profitable deals.

Paul Pogba is probably the ultimate example of such a transfer.

The Frenchman joined Juventus from Manchester United on a free transfer as a promising youngster, and was then sold to his old club again a few years down the line for €105 million.

Profitable indeed!

But who else have the Serie A giants cashed in on over the course of the last two decades or so to fill up their bank account?

Juventus most expensive outgoing transfers by season

Season Biggest sale Fee Total sales 2022/23 Matthijs de Ligt €67M/£60.30M €108.33M/£97.50M 2021/22 Rodrigo Bentancur €19M/£17.10M €63.78M/£57.40M 2020/21 Miralem Pjanic €60M/£54M €158.01M/£142.21M 2019/20 Joao Cancelo €65M/£58.50M €203.14M/£182.83M 2018/19 Mattia Caldara €36.87M/£33.18M €111.67M/£100.50M 2017/18 Leonardo Bonucci €42M/£37.80M €145.65M/£131.09M 2016/17 Paul Pogba €105M/£94.50M €176.93M/£159.24M 2015/16 Arturo Vidal €39.25M/£35.33M €81.28M/£73.15M 2014/15 Mirko Vucinic €6.30M/£5.67M €24.41M/£21.97M 2013/14 Ciro Immobile €13.50M/£12.15M €69.09M/£62.18M 2012/13 Milos Krasic €7M/£6.30M €23.30M/£20.97M 2011/12 Mohamed Sissoko €8M/£7.20M €20.70M/£18.63M 2010/11 Diego €15.50M/£13.95M €36.78M/£33.10M 2009/10 Marco Marchionni €4.50M/£4.05M €14.30M/£12.87M 2008/09 Domenico Criscito €11.50M/£10.35M €31.80M/£28.62M 2007/08 Manuele Blasi €5.05M/£4.55M €33.63M/£30.26M 2006/07 Zlatan Ibrahimovic €24.80M/£22.32M €84.52M/£76.07M 2005/06 Stephen Appiah €8M/£7.20M €14.03M/£12.63M 2004/05 Matteo Brighi €16M/£14.40M €45.45M/£40.91M 2003/04 Andrea Gasbarroni €2.70M/£2.43M €5.70M/£5.13M 2002/03 Matteo Brighi €5/£4.50M €14M/£12.60M 2001/02 Zinedine Zidane €77.50M/£69.75M €153.95M/£138.56M 2000/01 Patrick Muller €8M/£7.20M €21.64M/£19.48M TOTAL €1.64B/£1.48B

*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

Juventus top 10 most expensive player sales