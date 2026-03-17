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Emanuele Tramacere

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Juventus, fresh talks with Vlahovic over a contract extension: what’s needed for him to sign

Juventus have been in touch again with Dusan Vlahovic’s representatives in an attempt to reach an agreement on a contract extension for the Serbian striker

Step by step, meeting by meeting. Juventus continues to pursue two crucial internal transfer negotiations concerning the contract renewals of two players who are as important as they are controversial, and who are, in their own right, closely linked: Luciano Spalletti and Dusan Vlahovic

Whilst for the Tuscan manager we have reached the point where, in effect, only the signature is missing for the long-awaited extension, for the Serbian striker the situation, despite the general optimism, is still far from being finalised. 

  • Tied to Spalletti

    The first point to consider and highlight relates specifically to Luciano Spalletti’s future. The Serbian striker has opened the door to renewing his contract with Juventus, which expires on 30 June, after speaking with the manager. The former manager has confirmed that he will play a pivotal role not only in the remainder of this season, but also in the club’s future plans should he decide to sign the extension. This confidence has convinced Vlahovic to consider the offer from Comolli and Chiellini.

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  • NEW CONTACTS

    According to Romeo Agresti, editor of *Il Bianconero*, following the initial meeting earlier this month, further direct talks have taken place in recent days between Vlahovic, his representatives and the Juventus management to assess the scope for reaching an agreement.

  • JUVENTUS' OFFER

    Juventus have consistently made it clear to the player that, should he renew his contract, his salary will not come anywhere near the €12 million he currently earns. Indeed, the club has emphasised that the salary cap has already been set at €6 million plus €1 million in bonuses under Kenan Yildiz’s contract, and that will be the maximum amount they can pay the Serbian as well.

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  • WHAT'S STANDING IN THE WAY OF SIGNING?

    Unlike Spalletti, for whom only a signature is needed, there is still a significant gap to bridge with Vlahovic. 

    Assuming the striker agrees to such a significant reduction in his fixed salary, he is demanding that this be offset by generous commissions for his entourage (which includes his father) and a substantial signing bonus.

  • VITALE CHAMPIONS

    Essentially, there is still some ground to make up, but Juventus remain very optimistic that a deal will be successfully concluded. Of course, to meet all the additional financial demands, qualification for next season’s Champions League will be crucial and must be secured. There is still time and room for manoeuvre, and in this way Vlahovic too holds his fate partly in his own hands through his performances on the pitch.

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