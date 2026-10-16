Juventus dressing room row?! Francisco Conceicao breaks his silence after PUNCHING the bench in substitution storm during Celta Vigo win

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Conceicao moved quickly to shut down the speculation. The attacker insisted his actions were completely misinterpreted and firmly denied any altercation with the Juventus coaching setup.

"I want to clarify that I did not argue with anyone," Conceicao said. "I went off, I hit the area of the bench where I sit down, but I did not have any dialogue with a member of staff. I went into the dressing room to change my shirt, go to the bathroom, and came back out after a few minutes. I want that to be clear, because I don’t want any untrue things to be said."

Spalletti also addressed the incident post-match, warning that his player should only be frustrated with his own display. "It would do him well to be angry with himself, because otherwise we can talk about it later," the Juventus boss noted.

"If he has something to say, I think it is against himself for his performance. Besides, he went off at the 70th minute, there is another match coming up in a few days. If he had this attitude, and my staff tell me he didn’t, then he’ll explain to us what he thinks and we’ll try to sort it out."



