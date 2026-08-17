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Adhe Makayasa

Juventus confirm permanent signing of Colombia international Jhon Lucumi from Bologna

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J. Lucumi
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Juventus have confirmed the permanent signing of Colombia international defender Jhon Lucumi from Serie A rivals Bologna on a long-term contract running until June 2030. The 28-year-old centre-back rejected five rival offers from across Europe to complete his switch to Turin and bolster the Bianconeri's defence ahead of the upcoming 2026-27 campaign.

  • Defender prioritises Juventus move

    Juventus have successfully secured the signature of Lucumi after striking a financial agreement with Bologna worth an initial €18m plus €2m in potential add-ons. The Colombian centre back has committed his long-term future to Turin by penning a four-year contract worth €3m net per season. The switch also underlines the player's clear intent, having firmly prioritised the Bianconeri over several alternative suitors.


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    Club hails 'peak' defender

    Having started his professional career at Deportivo Cali at the age of 17 before establishing himself among the finest defenders in Belgium with Genk in 2018, Lucumi's arrival was enthusiastically announced by the club on their official website: "Juventus are signing a player at the peak of his powers, ready to make an immediate contribution to the team ahead of the 2026/27 season.

    "Welcome to Juventus, Jhon!"

  • Rossoblu legacy leaves mark

    During four seasons at Bologna following his arrival in the summer of 2022, Lucumi established himself as an indispensable pillar in defence across 152 appearances in all competitions. The 28-year-old also experienced Champions League football with the Rossoblu, netting one of his two goals for the club during his time at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

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    Frosinone opener approaches fast

    With his move to Turin now finalised, Lucumi will immediately join tactical training sessions with his new Bianconeri team-mates. Juventus are scheduled to open their 2026-27 Serie A campaign with an away trip to face Frosinone on Sunday, August 23. The opening league fixture is widely expected to serve as the Colombian centre-back's competitive debut as he marshals the new-look backline.

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