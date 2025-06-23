'Just smash him!' - Bruno Fernandes told to dish out brutal treatment to Alejandro Garnacho after Man Utd star posts picture wearing Marcus Rashford shirt
Bruno Fernandes has been told to punish Alejandro Garnacho for his social media post wearing an Aston Villa shirt with Marcus Rashford's name on it.
- Winger angered United fans with Instagram post
- Deeney believes he has new club lined up
- Slams younger generation's lack of respect