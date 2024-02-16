Jurgen Klopp hits out at suggestions Trent Alexander-Arnold was ‘forced back' before injury as Liverpool boss details return date for Reds full-back
Jurgen Klopp has vehemently denied allegations that Trent Alexander-Arnold was ‘forced back' from injury by the Liverpool medical staff.
- Alexander-Arnold subbed off early against Burnley
- Klopp informed that injury was in "same area" in knee
- Staring at a lengthy spell on the sidelines