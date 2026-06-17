Getty Images Sport
Why Rangers have been left cursing Jurgen Klopp as ex-Liverpool boss credited with role in managerial change at Ibrox
The Klopp connection behind Rohl's departure
In a twist that few at Ibrox saw coming, former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been identified as a key figure in Rohl’s decision to quit Rangers. Klopp, who transitioned into a high-profile role as Red Bull’s Head of Global Football following his exit from Anfield, reportedly used his influence to lure the 37-year-old to Austria.
Former Aberdeen chief executive Keith Wyness revealed that conversations between the two Germans played a significant part in the deal. Speaking to Football Insider, Wyness explained the situation: "I’ve been saying all along that I thought Rangers were right to stand by Rohl in the James Tavernier situation. I thought that he had the leadership and that he was showing signs of understanding how he was going to build going forward. To me, it’s a big blow. I’d even heard rumours that Klopp had got involved in talking to him about going to Salzburg."
Wyness refers to the conflict between Rohl and Tavernier that erupted ahead of the last game of the season, after the departing captain refused the manager's decision to bench him for his final home game, leading to his complete withdrawal from the squad and a public fallout.
- Getty Images Sport
Pressure and the Glasgow fishbowl
Despite previously hinting at a long-term commitment to the ongoing rebuild project at Rangers - a club he took charge of in October 2025 upon signing a two-and-a-half-year deal, before eventually guiding them to a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership - Rohl appears to have been swayed by the opportunity to join the Red Bull stable. Red Bull Salzburg, who finished third in the Austrian Bundesliga last season, offer a familiar structure and a return to an environment closer to the manager's homeland.
Wyness suggested that the intensity of life in Scotland may have also played a role in the sudden exit. "We’ve seen this before, where German managers tend to look at going back close to Germany when they get a chance, and I can understand it because Glasgow is not an easy place to settle, given the old firm rivalry, believe me. And so Rohl may have found that a challenge," Wyness added.
Ibrox board caught off guard
The Rangers hierarchy had reportedly decided to maintain their faith in Rohl, even after a disappointing conclusion to the domestic league campaign. The sudden nature of his departure to Salzburg has left the board scrambling to find a replacement to prevent the summer recruitment plans from falling into complete disarray.
Wyness emphasised the lack of continuity this creates at a crucial time for the club. "It’s a difficult one for Rangers because they were going to stick with Rohl and go forward, and he has decided that he’s going to jump ship now. This is one where Rangers needed stability, and they haven’t got it. So whoever comes in, there’s a question mark," the former CEO noted. Hearts boss Derek McInnes has already emerged as a leading candidate to take the reins.
- Getty Images Sport
Rohl's tactical pedigree and Salzburg's rebuild
Rohl is currently held in high regard across Europe as one of the brightest young minds in the game, making him the ideal appointment for a Red Bull Salzburg side desperate to restore its domestic dominance. His elite tactical foundation - forged during his time as an assistant to Hansi Flick at both Bayern Munich and the German national team - is precisely the calibre of expertise Klopp is keen to integrate into the Red Bull setup to spearhead a comprehensive rebuild.
This tactical overhaul comes as a direct response to a disastrous season for Salzburg, who finished in their lowest league position since the beginning of the Red Bull era and subsequently failed to qualify for the Champions League.
Derek McInnes will replace Rohl at Ibrox, reuniting with striker Lawrence Shankland after the pair guided Hearts to the top of the Premiership until the last game of the season, where they lost to Celtic and saw Martin O'Neill's team lift the title.