Jurgen Klopp OUT of running to become next Bayern boss as Liverpool manager's agent confirms post-Anfield exit plan - with Xabi Alonso now No.1 candidate to replace Thomas Tuchel
Jurgen Klopp's agent has confirmed he will take a break from management after leaving Liverpool, meaning he won't be moving to Bayern Munich.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Klopp's agent rules out Bayern move
- Won't manage any club or national team for at least a year
- Alonso favourite to replace Tuchel in summer