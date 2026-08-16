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Jurgen Klopp officially begins Germany tenure as former Liverpool boss outlines vision for national team future
A new era begins in Frankfurt
Having taken over the reins from Julian Nagelsmann in late July, Klopp is now fully immersed in the logistics of leading his country. The former Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool boss shared glimpses of his new environment on social media, posting photos of the Frankfurt skyline and the association's training pitches.
Klopp’s trademark humor remains intact despite the weight of his new responsibility. Speaking about the adjustment to his prestigious role in his first official interview with the DFB, the coach joked: "I’ve already signed off WhatsApp messages to friends with: ‘Bundestrainer Klopp.’ Nobody would call themselves that, it sounds very awkward. But with my mates, it felt appropriate."
No need for a blank slate
While Germany’s early exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup caused significant national disappointment, Klopp is not interested in tearing down the existing foundations to start from scratch. The 59-year-old made it clear that he sees quality in the current setup and intends to build upon it rather than initiating a total overhaul of the squad. Klopp clarified his stance, explaining: "You might think that when a World Cup hasn’t gone well, you need to start with a blank slate. But that’s completely unnecessary," he stated.
Klopp’s initial focus has been on building relationships within the German football pyramid rather than immediate contact with the players, many of whom are still returning from summer commitments. He explained his methodical approach to the early days of the job: "It’s now step by step. It’s really got off to a great start. All the employees we’ve met so far have welcomed us incredibly warmly. Thank you for that! It doesn’t feel unfamiliar - that’s really lovely."
Connecting with the players
Understanding the human element of his squad is at the top of Klopp’s priority list. He has identified a two-pronged strategy for his leadership, stating he has “two major areas of responsibility,” upon which he elaborated: "Number one is the senior national team. Number two is everything else." Part of this responsibility involves visiting Bundesliga clubs and meeting with domestic coaches to ensure a cohesive pathway for the nation's top talent. Klopp is eager to look beyond the statistics and scouting reports to understand what makes his prospective internationals tick on a personal level before he leads them into battle.
Klopp detailed his plan for the coming weeks, saying: "I’m trying to visit a few clubs and players before things get underway. But that won’t be possible with everyone. And you have to give yourself time. I know the players, but not always the people behind the players. It’s important for me to learn what drives each guy, where he comes from, where he wants to go."
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Long-term vision and debut dates
Klopp is under no illusions that the transition will be instant, but he has expressed total commitment to the longevity of the project. He is viewing his role as a multi-year journey rather than a quick fix for the DFB’s recent tournament struggles. Addressing the duration of his tenure, Klopp remained committed to thinking in the long‑term, stating: "Fortunately, this isn’t a short‑term experiment; it’s designed to last a few years. And now we can get started."
Klopp is expected to name his first squad between Matchdays 3 and 4 of the new Bundesliga season, followed by a training camp in Herzogenaurach starting on 20 September. His first major test will come away from home on 24 September, as Germany travels to face the Netherlands in Amsterdam. This will be followed by a homecoming match on 27 September, where Klopp will lead the team out at Augsburg’s WWK Arena against Greece.
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