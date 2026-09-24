Klopp's debut derailed! Netherlands snag late equaliser after controversial Nmecha goal to deny new Germany boss Nations League win

The dawn of the Klopp era for Germany arrived with all the intensity expected of a clash between these two storied rivals. While the spectacle on the pitch was high, the opening half-hour was defined more by tactical discipline than clear-cut opportunities. The hosts, led by Xavi Hernandez, believed they had broken the deadlock early when Virgil van Dijk powered a header home from a Tijjani Reijnders corner. However, celebrations were cut short after a VAR review nullified the goal, ruling that former RB Leipzig forward Brian Brobbey had impeded Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the build-up.

Klopp's tactical plans were disrupted before the first whistle even blew, as Jamal Musiala was forced to pull out of the starting XI after feeling a muscular issue during the warm-up. The injury woes for Die Mannschaft deepened just 30 minutes into the contest when Arsenal forward Kai Havertz was forced off. Havertz, who has been in fine form for the Gunners, sustained an injury following a robust challenge from Quinton Timber.