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Julian Nagelsmann refuses to answer Manuel Neuer question with Bayern goalkeeper reportedly to be handed No.1 role at World Cup
The Neuer conundrum continues
Nagelsmann was expected to provide clarity regarding his squad for the 2026 World Cup during a scheduled appearance on ZDF-Sportstudio. However, with the official 26-man squad announcement pushed back to May 21, the spotlight has shifted entirely onto Neuer, and whether the 40-year-old will make a sensational return to the national setup.
Nagelsmann has been firm in the past, previously stating: "Neuer retired of his own free will, he has repeated that several times and that is why it is not even useful to constantly discuss it." Yet, the absence of a definitive "no" in recent days has fueled speculation that the Bayern Munich captain is firmly back in the frame to start ahead of Hoffenheim's Oliver Baumann.
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Reluctant to provide an explanation
Neuer's name was in the preliminary 55-man squad and now appears to be on the verge of a sensational comeback as number one. Nagelsmann declined to confirm whether Neuer was on the list by saying: "The list won't be published, so I won't comment on it. What I can say is that there are a lot of players on it, because there are 55 of them. As I just said: there are 62 phone calls, so seven are missing.
"It is always our duty to include and evaluate all eligible players who hold a German passport and are healthy. And as I said, that list also includes players who haven't even played during my tenure, but who still hold a German passport and have had a decent Bundesliga/Premier League season or whatever."
Kompany backs his number one
Adding weight to the debate is Bayern manager Vincent Kompany, who has no doubts about his goalkeeper's longevity and quality. Speaking on the matter, Kompany was unequivocal about Neuer's standing in German football as the tournament approaches, though he was careful not to Step on Nagelsmann's toes.
Kompany stated: "We have the best German goalkeeper in Neuer." However, the Belgian coach was quick to add that he did not want his comments to be seen as direct pressure on the national team boss, noting that he wanted to "give Nagelsmann the peace of mind to build his squad" without outside interference.
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Selection headaches beyond the goal
While the goalkeeping situation dominates the headlines, Nagelsmann has several other major decisions to make before Thursday’s deadline. The coach is reportedly considering a youth movement, with teenagers Lennart Karl and Said El Mala both linked with surprise inclusions in the final 26-man group traveling to the USA, Mexico, and Canada.
There are also questions regarding the fitness of Felix Nmecha following a lengthy injury layoff, and whether fan-favourite striker Niclas Fullkrug has done enough to secure his plane ticket. Nagelsmann is expected to use the Eintracht Frankfurt versus Stuttgart fixture this weekend as a final scouting mission before holding definitive talks with his coaching staff.