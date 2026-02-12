Barcelona's ideal No.9 or back to the Premier League? Julian Alvarez is a wanted man despite two-month goal drought for Atletico Madrid

Alvarez only joined Atletico 18 months ago, the most notable new arrival at the Metropolitano during a €188 million (£163m/$223m) summer spending spree that saw Diego Simeone's side touted as legitimate title challengers. However, despite storming to the top of the table by the midway point of the 2024-25 season via an eight-game winning streak, Atleti capitulated during the second half of the season and failed to win a single trophy.

Simeone lamented a lack of "stability", but some supporters and pundits queried Alvarez's contribution. There was certainly nothing more he could have done about his unfortunate double-touch penalty in the heart-breaking Champions League last-16 shootout loss to city rivals Real Madrid, while he'd also finished the season with a career-high 29 goals in all competitions.

However, the €75m (£65m/$89m) signing from Manchester City had actually been outscored in La Liga by team-mate Alexander Sorloth, who managed to score three more goals than Alvarez (20-17) despite starting 15 fewer games.

Unsurprisingly, Simeone was bemused by the criticism of Alvarez, who had led the line with the same mix of menace and unselfishness we'd seen from him during Argentina's triumph at Qatar 2022.

"There are many positive things, and anyone who wants to see them will find them," the coach told reporters in May. "What Julian did in terms of effort is unbelievable. He is a player with quality, presence, and simplicity, and while he can score a goal, he prefers to pass to his team-mate. We need Julian. He is a player we signed for a lot of money and we hope he feels happy here. We all have to help him showcase his talent more."

The powers-that-be at Atletico agreed, and once again spent just over €180m on assembling a supporting cast worthy of their leading man, with Alex Baena, Jhonny Cardoso, Thiago Almada, Matteo Ruggeri, Marc Pubill, David Hancko, Santiago Mourino, Giacomo Raspadori and Nico Gonzalez all rocking up in the Spanish capital last summer.