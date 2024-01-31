Julian Alvarez exclusive: Retire?! We all want Lionel Messi to keep playing for Argentina - Inter Miami star can comfortably keep leading us for years

Richard Martin
Lionel Messi Julian AlvarezGetty
Argentina

Julian Alvarez wants Lionel Messi to keep on playing for Argentina for as long as he wants as he eyes a repeat of their 2022 World Cup success.

  • Alvarez hopes Messi will keep going
  • Inter Miami striker says retirement not far away
  • Argentina hoping to defend Copa America title

