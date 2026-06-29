No way back for Julian Alvarez! Diego Simeone wants Atletico Madrid striker OUT after public push for Barcelona transfer

There is no way back for Alvarez at Atletico, as Simeone has reportedly reached his limit with the striker. The Argentine manager, known for demanding absolute loyalty from his squad, has seen enough after the player’s public push for a move to rivals Barcelona.

According to reports from SPORT, the atmosphere at the Metropolitano has shifted significantly. Simeone now views the departure of the World Cup winner as the only logical solution to maintain harmony within the dressing room. The manager has no intention of trying to convince a player to stay if their heart is already set on a future elsewhere.







