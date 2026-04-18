Julian Alvarez urged to pick Barcelona over Arsenal as Sergio Aguero says Atletico Madrid forward would 'fit perfectly'

Aguero, who previously played for Barcelona before retiring in 2021, said the Argentine forward would suit the club’s style of play, and urged the striker to seriously consider an offer from the Blaugrana.

"Julian would be a good signing for any team today," Aguero told Stake. "For Barca obviously everything depends on whether he feels comfortable. There is the player side and the club side. If things go well he’ll be a champion of the Champions League one day."

"It’s very difficult for the player there, very complicated. But if Barca are looking at him and he is doing well, he fits perfectly. He loves football and has something not many strikers have: a very dedicated defensive side. Julian is a very complete player."