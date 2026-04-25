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Julian Alvarez's agent responds to 'house-hunting in Barcelona' rumours
Agent slams "nonsense" Barcelona house-hunting claims
The representative of Alvarez has moved quickly to shut down viral reports suggesting the striker is preparing for a life in Catalonia. Stories had circulated that the 26-year-old’s brothers had been spotted in Barcelona looking for property amid reports of a big-money move to the Blaugrana this summer.
Hidalgo, Alvarez's agent, dismissed the claims as a total fabrication. He insisted that no members of the family have visited Barcelona for anything other than Atletico’s recent match against Flick's side, confirming that the World Cup winner remains fully integrated into life in the Spanish capital.
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Hidalgo sets the record straight
Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Hidalgo did not mince words when asked about the validity of the property scouting reports. He stressed that the family returned to Madrid immediately after their recent fixture and have not been back to the city since.
"1000% false,” Hidalgo stated. "No one in the family has been in Barcelona. The last time was for the match against Atlético, and they returned to Madrid the next day."
Alvarez remains cryptic on long-term future
Despite his agent's firm denial regarding the specifics of the move, Alvarez himself has been less definitive when asked about his future at the Metropolitano. While he has maintained that he is "happy" under Diego Simeone, he notably declined to rule out a transfer when pressed by the media in March.
"Who knows, maybe yes, maybe no," he said. "I’m happy. It’s a question that’s going to come up everywhere, but I’m happy, I’m thinking about the day-to-day and working to give my best here."
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Summer transfer battle looms at the Metropolitano
While the "house-hunting" rumours have been put to bed, the broader narrative regarding a move to Barcelona is unlikely to fade. The Catalan side is in desperate need of a world-class long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski, and Alvarez remains at the top of their shortlist.
The final weeks of the Liga season will be crucial for both clubs. If Barcelona can find the necessary financial leverage, they may test Atletico's resolve in June. For now, Alvarez is focused on the day-to-day in Madrid, but the shadow of the summer window looms large over his future in the Spanish capital.