Why Jude Bellingham transfer means Borussia Dortmund will LOSE money if they beat Real Madrid in Champions League final - explained

GettyGill ClarkWhy Jude Bellingham transfer means Borussia Dortmund will LOSE money if they beat Real Madrid in Champions League final - explainedJude BellinghamReal MadridTransfersBorussia Dortmund vs Real MadridBorussia DortmundChampions LeagueBorussia Dortmund may end up losing money even if they defeat Real Madrid in the Champions League final because of Jude Bellingham.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDortmund to face Real Madrid in Champions League finalBellingham will come up against former sideMadrid transfer includes several add-onsArticle continues below