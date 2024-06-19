Jude Bellingham to switch positions? Gareth Southgate urged to move Real Madrid star for Euro 2024 clash with Denmark by England legend Alan Shearer - despite match-winning display against Serbia
Alan Shearer has urged Gareth Southgate to switch Jude Bellingham's position and make Phil Foden England's number 10.
- Shearer wants Bellingham's position switched
- Wants to see Foden as number 10
- England next face Denmark in Euros