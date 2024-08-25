Jude Bellingham finds his smile again! 'Frustrated' Real Madrid superstar joins fellow injury victim David Alaba for gym session after being ruled out of Blancos & England fixtures
Jude Bellingham was all smiles as he joined Real Madrid team-mate David Alaba for a gym session, days after the injured star voiced his frustrations.
- Bellingham out with muscle injury
- Sidelined until mid-September
- England star recovering in the gym