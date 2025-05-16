Jude Bellingham urges Real Madrid to put horror season behind them and win 'different kind of title' as Los Blancos prepare for life after Carlo Ancelotti
Jude Bellingham rallied his Real Madrid team-mates to win a "different kind of title" as Los Blancos prepare for life without Carlo Ancelotti.
- 2024-25 has been a disappointing campaign
- Bellingham wants to make things right in CWC
- Excited to participate in the inaugural edition