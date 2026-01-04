Jude Bellingham 'knows he's going to get battered' with poor Real Madrid performances as Xabi Alonso & Thomas Tuchel urged to 'protect' England midfielder

Bellingham has been at the centre of international criticism and has become something of a lightning rod for those who wish to take aim at England on the international stage. Tuchel has previously said that he finds some of Bellingham's behaviour "repulsive", a comment he apologised for, and much was made of the midfielder's allegedly angry response to being substituted against Albania.

Despite that, Wright has issued a strong defence of Bellingham previously and, now, Strachan has echoed his words.

Wright said in November: “They need to create this kind of controversy because there is nothing else to say until the World Cup, so it’s going to continue like this until the World Cup.

“They hate the fact that they can’t reach him. They hate the fact that they can’t negatively influence his club career like they’ve done with so many others before him. A young man blessed, endowed with overflowing talent and love.”