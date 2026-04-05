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Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 2025-26Getty
Mohamed Saeed

Jude Bellingham to be benched for Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich amid injury concerns

J. Bellingham
Real Madrid
Champions League
Bayern Munich
Eder Militao

Real Madrid are sweating over the fitness of Jude Bellingham ahead of their crucial Champions League quarter-final first leg against Bayern Munich. The England international is reportedly set to start on the bench at Santiago Bernabeu as he continues to struggle with match rhythm following his recent injury layoffs.

  • Bellingham set for bench role

    Real Madrid face a daunting task as they welcome Bayern Munich to Santiago Bernabeu for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

    However, Los Blancos are expected to be without Bellingham in their starting lineup, with reports from OK Diario suggesting the midfielder is still lacking the necessary match fitness to compete at the highest intensity from the opening whistle.

    The English superstar has been the focal point of Madrid's season, but his recent lack of rhythm has become a major concern for the coaching staff. For the encounter this Tuesday, he will not be a starter.

    And the fact is that his lack of rhythm is still significant, forcing Alvaro Arbeloa to look at alternative options in his midfield diamond to ensure the team can compete with the German giants.

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  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-MALLORCA-REAL MADRIDAFP

    Militao ready for defensive return

    While the news surrounding Bellingham is discouraging, there is a silver lining for the Spanish giants in the form of Eder Militao. The Brazilian defender has successfully navigated a long road to recovery following a serious muscular injury to his biceps femoris with involvement of the proximal tendon.

    Although he could have returned sooner, the medical staff opted for a cautious approach to ensure he reached one hundred percent fitness.

    The defender proved his readiness during a 30-minute cameo against Mallorca, where he not only looked sharp defensively but also managed to get on the scoresheet. If there are no setbacks, he will form in the centre of the defense together with Rudiger.

  • Arbeloa faces selection headache

    Following the shock loss to Mallorca, Arbeloa is under pressure to find the right balance for the visit of Bayern. With Bellingham expected to miss out on a starting berth, the tactical dilemma revolves around who will fill the creative void.

    Arda Guler and Thiago Pitarch are the primary candidates to take over the mantle in the attacking midfield roles as Madrid look to secure a first-leg advantage.

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  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-MALLORCA-REAL MADRIDAFP

    Pressure mounts at the Bernabeu

    The stakes could not be higher for Real Madrid as they pivot from domestic disappointment to European ambition. The clash with Bayern Munich represents a crossroads in their season, with the threat of a "blank" year looming large.

    The goal is simple: secure a result that puts them in a strong position for the return leg at the Allianz Arena in one week's time. Arbeloa spoke of the need for focus after the Mallorca defeat, stating: "I need the players to think about Tuesday."

Champions League
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
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