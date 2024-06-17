'My style of music's a bit old!' - Jude Bellingham reacts to England fans serenading him with Beatles hit 'Hey Jude' after Real Madrid star's match-winning performance against Serbia at Euro 2024
Jude Bellingham acknowledged England fans' love for him after they serenaded him with Beatles' 'Hey Jude' song during Euro 2024 opener.
- Bellingham serenaded with 'Hey Jude' song
- Loves playing in front of English fans
- Scored in England's win over Serbia