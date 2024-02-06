Jude Bellingham to get the Michael Jordan treatment! adidas set to replicate Nike's 'Jumpman' with logo of Real Madrid star's trademark celebration

adidas are reportedly set to make a signature boot for Jude Bellingham, with the midfielder's trademark celebration a template for the logo.

  • Bellingham to get boots with own branding
  • Already has a relationship with adidas
  • Starred in advert for new Predator boot

