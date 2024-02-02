What did Jude Bellingham really say to Mason Greenwood? Lip-reader sheds light on Real Madrid star's alleged slur towards Getafe's Man Utd loanee

What did Jude Bellingham really say to Mason Greenwood? Lip-reader sheds light on Real Madrid star's alleged slur towards Getafe's Man Utd loaneeChris BurtonGettyJude BellinghamMason GreenwoodReal MadridLaLigaGetafe vs Real MadridGetafeAn expert lip-reader claims to be “97 per cent confident” that allegations of Jude Bellingham branding Mason Greenwood a “rapist” are correct.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLocal rivals in La Liga actionEngland internationals crossed pathsIncident reported by the home side