Jude-Bellingham(C)GettyImages
Ritabrata Banerjee

'Please understand' - Jude Bellingham pens heartfelt message to England fans and Gareth Southgate following Euro 2024 final heartbreak

Jude BellinghamEnglandEuropean ChampionshipGareth Southgate

Jude Bellingham shared an emotional message on social media addressing England fans and Gareth Southgate.

  • Bellingham's pens emotional note for fans and Southgate
  • Apologised to Three Lions supporters for Euro 2024 loss
  • Southgate resigned as England manager
