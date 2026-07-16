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'Gutting' - Jude Bellingham practically inconsolable as England star reacts to devastating World Cup semi-final loss to Argentina
Bellingham left shell-shocked by late turnaround
Following a 2-1 defeat that saw Argentina snatch victory in the dying embers of the match, Bellingham struggled to process a loss that denied England their first World Cup final appearance since 1966. The midfielder, who finished the tournament with an impressive seven goal contributions, including a sensational brace against Norway in the previous round, could not hide his emotion during his post-match duties. After enduring a difficult club campaign with Real Madrid and the pain of the Euro 2024 final, this latest setback appeared to be a breaking point for the 23-year-old.
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Bellingham's heartbreaking apology to the fans
Speaking in the immediate aftermath of the semi-final, Bellingham was incredibly candid about the psychological toll of the defeat. "I think we can take a lot of experience from this, but it is so gutting. I wanted to be a part of an England squad that finally done it and got it over the line. To be here, telling the fans the same things they've heard for years, it's really gutting," the midfielder admitted.
The frustration was etched across his face as he struggled to find the words to console a nation. He continued: "I wish I could give one more win or two more wins, but at the moment, my head is a bit fuzzy with disappointment, so I'm sorry."
Tuchel shoulders the blame for tactical collapse
While the players felt the pain on the pitch, manager Thomas Tuchel was quick to point the finger at himself for the result. England had led through Anthony Gordon, but a decision to switch to a defensive formation allowed Argentina to seize momentum. Tuchel admitted the tactical change failed, noting that his side became passive once they moved to a back five.
"We decided to go to a back five because the gaps were far too open. Argentina played with more risk, played with more rhythm and played with the feeling maybe that they had nothing to lose any more, which freed them up and pulled us back," Tuchel explained. "Because we obviously played suddenly with a feeling that we had a lot to lose. Of course the responsibility is on the coach and if it doesn’t go well it’s easy to say it was wrong."
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What next for the Three Lions?
Despite the backlash over his substitutions, Tuchel's future with the national team appears secure. FA chief executive Mark Bullingham has reportedly given his full backing to the former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager, with the German expected to stay in his post until the home European Championships in 2028. Tuchel himself confirmed he has no intention of stepping down, stating, "We keep on going with the contract until the home Euros."
England now face the hollow prospect of a third-place play-off against France on Saturday. While a bronze medal would represent their best finish in 60 years, it will provide little comfort to Bellingham and his teammates. For now, the focus remains on the heartbreaking nature of the exit and the long road to recovery before they host the continental competition in two years' time.
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