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Why Jude Bellingham ending arm-waving & arguing would be ‘more of a problem’ as ex-England star explains acceptance of emotional outbursts
Bellingham's personality changes when stepping onto the pitch
Away from the pitch, the Birmingham native is a calmly-spoken individual that never has a broad smile far from his face. Once that white line is crossed, then a ‘Galactico’ at Santiago Bernabeu takes on a different personality entirely.
He is a born winner and demands nothing less than 100 per cent from himself and those by his side. In order to keep collective standards high, the odd verbal barb or display of petulance may be aimed in the direction of colleagues and/or match officials.
Questions have been asked of that behaviour at times, with Thomas Tuchel revealing at one stage that his mother considers some of Bellingham’s antics to be “repulsive”. Apologies have since been offered, with a happy camp established ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
It does, however, remain to be seen what role one of the most naturally-gifted performers at England’s disposal will have to play at that tournament. There is fierce competition for places in the No.10 department, with some proven performers - such as Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Morgan Gibbs-White - being left at home.
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Why Bellingham's on-pitch antics are nothing to worry about
Bellingham has a tendency to rise to the big occasion - with his “who else” goal celebration at Euro 2024 springing to mind - and can be expected to give his absolute all whenever called upon in North America.
Asked about the supposed character flaws and whether it would be wrong to try and change who and what Bellingham is, former England goalkeeper James - speaking on behalf of Grosvenor Sport, who offer the latest World Cup Odds - told GOAL: “I haven't got a problem with it as long as everyone else is okay with it.
“It's funny, Jordan Pickford is one who springs to mind now. The amount of people who talk about what he does on a pitch and how that might not look right. But I say the team that he's playing in know that he's going to do it. They're okay with it.
“So as long as Jude, however he gestures, is something that is accepted by the rest of the team, then there isn't a problem. In fact, when he stops doing it, I think you'll find there's more of a problem for the team because they're not sure why he's not doing it, be it positive or not so positive. As long as he's consistent, then everybody gets around it.
“It's consistency. It's consistency and acceptance in the end because if that's what he does to get himself playing the best, and that's what England and the team want from him, then that's fine.
“Obviously, with this, if it's not so positively taken, then there'll be a conversation. But Thomas Tuchel has picked the squad. Everybody knows their role according to what he said. And I'm sure if he had a problem with it, then Jude wouldn't be doing it.”
Tuchel comments more motivational than critical
Tuchel has ‘poked the bear’ at times with a few comments, which inevitably sparked intense debate regarding how prominently Bellingham figures in the German coach’s plans. Those jibes could, however, be considered more motivational than critical, as they have helped to narrow focus for an individual that remains a match-winner on his day.
James added: “I love Thomas Tuchel, the way that he talks - very clear, seems very precise, very driven. And I think that anything that he's saying publicly, he would also be saying in private. So I don't think there's any surprises from what we're hearing Thomas say. And what he will say will be what he thinks is needed to get the best out of this team.
“I suppose the England manager, like any manager, will be judged on their successes. And so far, from what he's done in qualification, at least - 100%, no goals conceded. He speaks the right words and he’s getting the right performances. So if he's poking the bear a little bit, then Croatia better be ready!”
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Will Bellingham start England's World Cup opener against Croatia?
England will line up against Luka Modric and Croatia at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday. Bellingham will likely have some part to play in that contest, whether that be from the start or off the bench.
Tuchel needs to find a way of bringing the best out of the Champions League winner and 2024 Ballon d’Or contender, with it already being noted that any arguing or waving of arms is nothing to be particularly concerned about.
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