AAP
Juan Mata confirms Melbourne Victory departure but rules out retirement as he takes on new A-League ownership role
Veteran steps away Down-Under
Victory have officially confirmed that Mata will not return to the pitch for the 2026-27 A-League Men campaign. The 38-year-old attacking midfielder has chosen to assess his next career steps from his European base without declaring his formal retirement. The Spanish maestro's involvement with the club will now continue off the pitch through an ownership stake and his role as chair of their newly formed football committee.
- AAP
Mata cherishes memorable campaign
Mata released an emotional statement expressing his deep gratitude to the entire club for the warm reception he enjoyed throughout last season.
Reflecting on his memorable chapter in Australia, the former Spain international said: "I loved every minute and so greatly enjoyed everything that we achieved last season, falling back in love with football at such a special place, in an amazing city that it was a privilege to call home.
"Thanks to my team-mates, the staff and the Board for welcoming me so warmly, supporting me so generously, and allowing me to give my best for this wonderful Club and the amazing members and fans whose support I still feel every day.
"Now I am excited about our next chapters, believing together in the future of Australian football and inspiring the next generation of Melbourne Victory players and supporters."
Executive role seals legacy
Mata's stellar campaign under former head coach Arthur Diles earned him the prestigious Johnny Warren Medal following a standout return of five goals and 13 assists.
Welcoming the marquee star's transition to the boardroom, Victory director of football John Didulica added: "Juan's 2025-26 season will live long in the memory of Victory fans and should be cherished by all supporters of the world's game here in Australia.
"The way he performed on the pitch and the way he conducted himself around the club were both exemplary. Everyone at the club is excited that he is part of our ownership group and, in the future, looks forward to his football intelligence leading our football committee."
- AAP
Silverware pursuit tops agenda
Now led by new head coach Giovanni Savarese, Victory are preparing for the Australia Cup final after defeating Sydney FC on Wednesday night. Savarese maintains an unbeaten start to his tenure and awaits the winner between South Melbourne and Lions FC in the decider. Meanwhile, the club's hierarchy are actively exploring the transfer market to recruit a foreign forward and fill the final visa slot vacated by Mata.
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