Juan Cuadrado completes emotional Colombia return as Millonarios confirm signing of former Juventus and Chelsea star

The club did not disclose the financial details of the agreement when welcoming the player to the capital, though Transfermarktreports his deal runs until June 2027. Welcoming the return of the national team icon to the domestic top flight, Millonarios released a statement saying: "After gracing some of the most important stages in world football, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado returns to Colombia to wear the Blue jersey and begin a new chapter of his career with Millonarios."