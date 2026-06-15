Josko Gvardiol and Man City in agreement over five-year contract to end Real Madrid & Bayern Munich speculation

According to BBC Sport, Man City have moved decisively to secure one of their most valuable assets, with Gvardiol set to ink a deal that extends his current terms by three years. His previous contract was due to expire in 2028, but the new agreement ensures that the 24-year-old remains a cornerstone of the City defence for the foreseeable future. The decision is a significant blow to several of Europe's elite clubs who had been circling the defender.

The defender had previously admitted to having doubts during difficult periods of his career, but this new deal confirms his status as one of the premier defenders in world football.