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Zirkzee set for Man Utd exit? Fiorentina advance in talks over loan deal
Fiorentina lead the race for Zirkzee
Zirkzee is edging closer to a departure from Old Trafford, with Fiorentina now emerging as the primary destination for the 25-year-old. The Serie A side have advanced in negotiations with United officials over a season-long loan deal that would see the former Bologna man return to a league where he previously enjoyed significant success.
While interest in Zirkzee has been widespread across Italy this summer, Fiorentina have stolen a march on their rivals. Juventus were previously considered the most active suitors for his signature, and Como also made an enquiry as they prepare to compete in the Champions League for the first time this season.
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Terms of the potential deal
The current terms of negotiation between the two clubs centre on a loan agreement that includes a significant loan fee, bolstered by an option to buy the player permanently at the end of the season. Manchester United are prepared to sanction the move, but The Athletic indicates that the financial package must make total sense for the Red Devils to accept, given that United paid a fee of £36.5m to sign him.
Should Zirkzee depart, United have already begun contingency planning to ensure Michael Carrick is not left short of options in the final third. The club has been actively looking at potential centre-forward replacements, though these enquiries have primarily focused on loan prospects rather than permanent transfers. This approach suggests that United are prioritising short-term cover while they assess their long-term striking needs.
Struggles at Old Trafford
Zirkzee's time in Manchester has been characterised by a lack of clinical finishing, a sharp contrast to the form that earned him the move to England when he joined the club in 2024. Since his arrival, he has managed to score just nine times in 75 appearances across all competitions. Last season was particularly difficult for the forward, as he made 26 appearances but found the back of the net only twice.
The contrast between his Premier League output and his previous stint in Serie A is striking. During his time with Bologna, Zirkzee was one of the most exciting young attackers in Europe, scoring 11 goals in 34 Serie A matches in the season immediately preceding his move to Old Trafford.
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Fiorentina's urgent need for goals
The pressure is on for Fiorentina to bolster their ranks after an underwhelming period. The Viola finished a disappointing 15th in Serie A last season and have started the 2026-27 campaign on the back foot, losing their opening game against Roma.
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