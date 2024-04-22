Joshua Zirkzee: The 'special' striker linked with Manchester United and Arsenal who reminds Bologna boss Thiago Motta of Ronaldinho

The Dutchman is being linked with a host of top clubs because of the pivotal role he is playing in a surprise Champions League push

Marko Arnautovic's move to Inter at the start of the season was a massive blow for Bologna. The Austrian attacker had been their talisman for two seasons, and it was felt his goals would be sorely missed. His supposed successor, meanwhile, didn't look up to the task of leading the line.

Joshua Zirkzee had scored just two goals in his first season in Serie A and there were legitimate doubts among the fans and in the press over his attitude. Not even his coach was convinced - and yet Thiago Motta is now labelling Zirkzee a "leader" and comparing him to one of his former Barcelona team-mates.

“He said that his idols are [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic and [Gabriel] Batistuta, who are two excellent players, but, seeing him day to day, he reminds me of the Ronaldinho I played with at Barcelona," Motta told Sky Sport Italia. "But I cannot compare him to anyone. He is just Joshua, and he is special."

Article continues below

It's a view reportedly shared by scouts from Manchester United, Arsenal, AC Milan and Juventus, meaning Zirkzee will be one of the most coveted players on the transfer market this summer. As such, GOAL is here to tell you everything you need to know about a former Bayern Munich prodigy belatedly realising his world-class potential in Bologna...