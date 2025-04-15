This is the insane salary Joshua Kimmich earns at Bayern Munich

Everything you need to know German midfielder Joshua Kimmich's salary details playing for Bayern Munich

Joshua Kimmich became a Bayern Munich player in 2015 after spending two seasons with RB Leipzig.

Since then, Kimmich has gone on to create a legacy of his own at the Allianz Arena and is often hailed as one of the best midfielders in recent years.

He has remained loyal to the Bayern fans despite numerous rumors of him leaving the club, and for his commitment, he has been generously compensated.

Kimmich is one of the top earners at the Allianz Arena. But exactly how much does he make?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross