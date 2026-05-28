Josh Kroenke insists Mikel Arteta contract extension is Arsenal's 'utmost priority'

Arsenal are moving quickly to secure the long-term future of Arteta, with Kroenke confirming that a new deal for the manager is the club's primary objective. Arteta will enter the final year of his current contract this summer, leading to urgency from the board to finalise an agreement that reflects his success in transforming the team into winners.

In statements to NBC Sports regarding the manager's future, Kroenke was emphatic about the club's stance. "Keeping Mikel around is an utmost priority, and the good news for Arsenal fans worldwide is he’s enjoying the project," Kroenke said. "He is enjoying being here, and from his time as a player all the way up until now, he’s an Arsenal man through and through."