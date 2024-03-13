Trailblazing openly-gay footballer Josh Cavallo announces engagement with heart-warming Adelaide United stadium proposal

Instagram joshua.cavallo/GettyHarry SherlockTrailblazing openly-gay footballer Josh Cavallo announces engagement with heart-warming Adelaide United stadium proposalJoshua CavalloAdelaide UnitedA-League MenTrailblazing openly-gay footballer Josh Cavallo has announced that he is engaged in a beautiful Instagram post.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCavallo came out in 2021First openly-gay footballer in top-flight professional footballProposed to his partner on the pitch