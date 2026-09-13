Following the 4-1 win over Rayo Vallecano that showcased both the potential and the growing pains of a new-look Madrid, Mourinho addressed the media to clarify his stance on team selection. The focus was heavily placed on Diomande, the young talent who made his first start at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite the noise surrounding the player's arrival and the expectations from the fans, Mourinho was quick to assert his authority.

“I’m a bit too old to feel the pressure to pick him. There are squads where you have to pray that nobody gets injured, and others with plenty of options. I’m 100 per cent sure that if Diomande doesn’t start today, the first question would be why he isn’t playing or when he’ll play. Our bench is packed with quality, and after every match there’ll be questions about why one player starts and not another," Mourinho said.