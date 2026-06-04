Jose Mourinho wants to sign Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori as part of Real Madrid rebuild despite discarding Italian when he was at Roma

Mourinho has targeted Calafiori as part of his rebuild at the Bernabeu, identifying the Arsenal star as the ideal candidate to bolster his backline. It is a bold move as Mourinho sold Calafiori when he was in charge at Roma - but now believes the 24-year-old would be a great signing for Real Madrid. The Italian has seen his stock rise meteorically since moving to north London in a £42m deal, becoming a vital cog in Mikel Arteta's system.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed on his YouTube channel that Real Madrid have already made contact with those close to the defender to explore his availability. However, pryng him away from the Emirates will be no easy feat. Calafiori is a hugely popular member of the Arsenal squad and has just celebrated winning the club’s first title in 22 years.