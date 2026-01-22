AFP
‘No history!’ - Jose Mourinho hints at ‘surprise’ over interim Michael Carrick appointment in thinly-veiled dig at former club Man Utd
Carrick opens up temporary reign with derby victory
Carrick was handed the chance to manage United on a temporary basis following the sacking of Ruben Amorim at the start of January. The ex-Sporting CP boss was dismissed after 14 months at the helm after a breakdown in relations with the club’s hierarchy.
Returning to the club he represented as a player between 2006 and 2018, Carrick’s reign in charge of United got off to the perfect start after his side defeated fierce rivals Manchester City in the derby last Saturday.
Second-half goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu helped the Old Trafford club not only secure the Manchester bragging rights, but claim a huge three points in the battle to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League.
Mourinho aims subtle dig towards his former club
However, with Carrick currently on cloud nine after masterminding United’s victory over Pep Guardiola’s City, the 44-year-old has now been subjected to a dig from his former colleague Mourinho.
Following Carrick’s retirement from professional football in the summer of 2018, he then made his first steps into management by joining Mourinho’s coaching staff for six months, before the self-proclaimed ‘Special One’ was sacked in December of that year. The former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss took charge of United in 2016, leading them to the Europa League and Carabao Cup in his first season on the touchline.
Despite the pair holding a connection from the past, Mourinho has still taken it upon himself to question United’s decision to hire Carrick, hinting a more experienced manager would have been more deserving of the job.
Portuguese questions whether Carrick deserved job
While not specifically mentioning United or Carrick by name, Mourinho said in the aftermath of Benfica’s 2-0 defeat against Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday: “For me, it is a surprise when coaches with no history and no work done have the opportunity to coach the most important teams in the world; this is the real surprise.
“When AC Milan takes [Max] Allegri, when Juventus takes [Luciano] Spalletti or when Roma chooses [Gian Piero] Gasperini, these are never surprises.”
United announce Casemiro exit ahead of Arsenal trip
While Mourinho’s indirect criticism may sting, Carrick will hope to prove both the 62-year-old wrong and the United board right by building on the momentous win over City across the next few months.
Following the clash against City, United face another stern test on Sunday when they travel to Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.
In the build up to the game, the 20-time league champions have announced midfielder Casemiro will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.
Red Devils hail midfielder who became a 'fan favourite'
In a statement on the club's official website, they said: “Casemiro will leave Manchester United this summer, upon the expiry of his contract.
“The legendary midfielder has enjoyed four seasons at the club, playing 146 games and scoring 21 goals to date.
“A serial winner, Casemiro was unveiled at Old Trafford in August 2022, and quickly became a fan favourite due to his combative nature and ability to score goals at crucial times.
"The Brazil captain played a major role in helping United to win the 2023 Carabao Cup, scoring a header in a colossal performance against Newcastle United. The 33-year-old also won the Emirates FA Cup in 2024. Supporters will have the opportunity to recognise Casemiro’s contributions at the final home game of the season, against Nottingham Forest.”
Following a trophy-laden, nine-year spell with Real Madrid, Casemiro joined United in the summer of 2022 for a fee reportedly worth £60 million (€69m/$81m), plus £10m (€11m/$13m) in add-ons.
He has made 21 appearances for United in 2025-26, scoring four goals.
Casemiro pays emotional tribute to United supporters
In the same statement released on United’s website, Casemiro bid an emotional farewell to supporters, saying: “I will carry Manchester United with me throughout my entire life.
“From the first day that I walked out at this beautiful stadium, I felt the passion of Old Trafford and the love that I now share with our supporters for this special club.
“It is not time to say goodbye; there are many more memories to create during the next four months. We still have a lot to fight for together; my complete focus will, as always, remain on giving my everything to help our club to succeed.”
