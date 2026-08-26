'I'm not important!' - Jose Mourinho issues passionate plea to Real Madrid fans before Santiago Bernabeu return

Despite the inevitable media circus surrounding his homecoming, Mourinho was quick to deflect the spotlight away from himself. The manager stressed that his primary concern is the team's performance and their connection with the crowd.

"I don’t want the Bernabéu to welcome me in a particular way. I want it to welcome the team as its team, as its passion," he said on the club's official website. "I know last season didn’t end well, and at some point, it might have seemed like that love was going through a complicated phase.

"What I want is for us to start from scratch, though in this case, it’s not entirely from scratch. I think people have already gotten a feeling for the way the team is working, its commitment, and the will to do things right. That’s the most important thing; I’m not important."

Mourinho added: "If you ask me about my feeling, I’d tell you that I’m perfectly capable of controlling my emotions and playing normally in a match that isn’t normal because it’s a three-point game, and we need to win it. I’d really like the team to feel something different than it did last season, especially in the final stretch. Let’s go together."