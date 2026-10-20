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Real Madrid v Malaga CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Alvino Hanafi

'No one is untouchable!' – Jose Mourinho issues stern squad warning before RB Leipzig test

Real Madrid
J. Mourinho
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
Champions League

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho insisted no player is guaranteed a starting spot ahead of Wednesday's Champions League match against RB Leipzig. The Portuguese manager also outlined step-by-step targets for Los Blancos in Europe this season.

  • Mourinho demands continuous focus despite impressive run

    Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho addressed the press ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League league phase encounter against RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos enter the fixture following a 4-1 La Liga victory over Sevilla and a dramatic 4-3 European win at Roma.

    Despite recent victories, Mourinho stressed that past results count for nothing as Madrid target a place in the top eight.

    "Just because you’ve won three, it doesn’t mean you’ll win the fourth," Mourinho warned.

  • imago-sport-1084803908.jpgAlterphotos

    Real Madrid boss rejects 'untouchable' status for star players

    Addressing team selection and competition on the wings involving Vinicius Junior and former Leipzig star Yan Diomande, Mourinho delivered a firm message to his squad. "No one is untouchable," Mourinho declared. "I don’t like this concept of an untouchable player."

    "What makes a player untouchable is their performance on the field," the Portuguese manager asserted.

    "Vinicius is going to play on the left wing tomorrow. Yan doesn’t know if he’s going to play tomorrow or not, so imagine," he noted.

  • Mourinho hails squad work ethic and outlines realistic targets

    Mourinho praised the dedication of his squad, highlighting the recovery habits of Jude Bellingham and Diomande alongside team-mates like Ibrahima Konate. "Jude has this culture of recovery and meticulous care. Diomande always comes in the afternoon with the physiotherapist," Mourinho observed.

    Regarding European ambitions, Mourinho urged realistic expectations: "Real Madrid’s goal right now isn’t to win the Champions League, it is to qualify for the next phase."

    "We’ll take it step by step: first, aim to finish among the top 11 or 12, and then go all out to win it," he added.

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  • imago-sport-1084588185.jpgInsidefoto

    Los Blancos prepare for Leipzig test ahead of El Clasico

    With a major domestic clash against Barcelona coming up at the weekend, Mourinho remains fully focused on securing three points against a Leipzig side licking their wounds after a 6-1 loss to Bayern Munich.

    Real Madrid boast a strong record against German opposition at home, having scored in 26 consecutive European home games against Bundesliga clubs.

    Real Madrid host RB Leipzig on Wednesday at 20:00 GMT at the Santiago Bernabeu.

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21 Oct 2026

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