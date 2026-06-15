AFP
Jose Mourinho 'introduced anger & grit' to Real Madrid as Raul Asencio backs returning boss to knock Barcelona off La Liga perch again
The impact of Mourinho’s mentality
Madrid centre-back Asencio has spoken out about the arrival of Mourinho as the club's new manager, expressing immense excitement for the upcoming project. The Special One is set to return to the Santiago Bernabeu dugout, and Asencio believes his arrival will bring back a level of competitiveness that has been the hallmark of Mourinho’s career.
Reflecting on Mourinho’s first spell in the Spanish capital between 2010 and 2013, the 23-year-old defender recalled how the manager altered the DNA of the team. "I was small, and I saw it – how he changed the team, the competitiveness he introduced into the club, the anger and the grit... I think those are characteristics that make me who I am as a player," Asencio told El Desmarque.
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Chasing the 100-point record
The return of the Portuguese coach has sparked dreams of a new golden era at the Bernabeu, particularly one that mirrors the historic 2011-12 campaign. During that season, Mourinho led Los Blancos to a record-breaking La Liga title, amassing 100 points and scoring a staggering 121 goals, effectively breaking the dominance of Pep Guardiola's iconic Barcelona side.
When asked if Madrid can win the league next year with Mourinho at the helm, Asencio was unequivocal in his response. "Yes, of course. He did the one with the record (100 points and 121 goals). We are going for it."
Excitement for the new era
Despite being a product of the club's youth system, Asencio is eager to prove himself under the veteran manager. He sees the tactical and emotional shift as a positive step for a squad looking to reassert its dominance in Spain and Europe. For Asencio, the prospect of working under such a high-profile figure is a career-defining opportunity.
The defender did not hide his enthusiasm for the pre-season ahead, noting that the atmosphere around the club has already shifted. "Now, with the new project, with Mourinho, I think it is very exciting, and I am looking forward to starting," he added, emphasising his readiness to embrace the "anger and grit" that Mourinho demands from his players.
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Silva and squad reinforcements
Beyond the change in the dugout, Madrid's transfer plans have gathered significant pace. According to Fabrizio Romano, departing Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has already agreed to join the Spanish giants. Asencio was quick to praise the Portuguese international, acknowledging that his arrival would significantly bolster the team's creative options in midfield."
Addressing the transfer rumours, Asencio said: "Bernardo Silva is very, very good; he would be a jump in quality for the team. Everything that comes we will welcome with open arms and we are sure that the project they are making is incredible."