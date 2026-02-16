(C)Getty Images
Revealed: Jose Mourinho's special release clause that could see him return to Real Madrid for free this summer despite two-year Benfica contract
The secret exit strategy in Lisbon
Mourinho joined Benfica on a two-year contract earlier this season, but ASreports his deal includes a clause that would allow him to leave for any team without paying a termination fee, a factor that makes a potential move to Madrid significantly more straightforward for Perez. However, the clause can only be triggered during a 10-day window after Benfica's last game of the season. While the Real Madrid board has not yet officially moved for the Portuguese manager, the existence of this window of opportunity makes him a looming threat to the current regime. It provides Mourinho with the ultimate leverage to return to the elite level of European management should the phone call from the Spanish giants finally arrive.
Mourinho is currently enjoying his return to his homeland, relishing the chance to be closer to his family after years of living abroad. Reports suggest he is comfortable in Lisbon and has never publicly pushed for an exit, yet the allure of the Bernabeu remains. While the Portuguese Football Federation is reportedly wary of his "all-encompassing" personality for the national team job after the World Cup, Mourinho continues to harbour a deep affection for Madrid. A call from Perez could change everything, even though the pair have recently lost regular contact due to changing numbers and career paths.
A tactical masterclass against his former pupil
The recent Champions League clash between Benfica and Real Madrid served as a painful reminder of Mourinho's tactical genius for the Madrid faithful. Having previously described Arbeloa as "his boy," Mourinho showed no mercy on the bench, masterminding an incredible 4-2 victory capped off by a last-minute Anatoliy Trubin goal. The wild celebrations that followed, which Mourinho later apologised for, highlighted the fire that still burns within the veteran coach.
Mourinho himself hinted at a potential return to the Bernabeu recently, revealing how close he came to visiting just before taking the Benfica job. Speaking after the first leg on January 28, he said: "I was very close to going to the Bernabeu for the first time recently since my departure. My friend Oscar Ribot had prepared everything, but just the day before Benfica called me and I had to come and sign."
The Florentino Perez factor
The relationship between Perez and Mourinho remains a key piece of the puzzle. Although they have not spoken frequently in recent years, the upcoming Champions League play-off tie presents a perfect opportunity for a face-to-face meeting.
Perez is expected to decide whether to travel to Lisbon for the first leg this week, with the return taking place in the Spanish capital eight days later.
What the future holds for the Special One
For now, Mourinho remains committed to his project at Benfica, with plans to further mould the squad to his playing style for the next campaign.
However, the pull of Real Madrid is unlike any other in world football. With the "free" clause active this summer, the financial barriers that usually prevent mid-contract moves are non-existent. As the season nears its conclusion, the 10-day window could prove too tempting for Perez and Madrid to resist. Whether Mourinho returns to claim his throne remains to be seen, but the door is officially wide open.
