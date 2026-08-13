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Jose Mourinho warns Real Madrid stars that "the real work'' begins next week after Deportivo victory
A serious match
Madrid continued their preparations for the upcoming campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Deportivo La Coruna at the Riazor. The result ensured that Los Blancos secured the Trofeo Teresa Herrera for the tenth time in the club's illustrious history, marking their first appearance in the traditional tournament since 2013. Brahim Diaz proved to be the difference-maker, finishing a swift move just before the halftime whistle to maintain the team's unbeaten run during the summer schedule.
Speaking to Real Madrid TV, Mourinho emphasized the importance of treating the friendly with respect given the history of the opposition. "It was a serious match against a team returning to La Liga, this trophy has a long tradition so they gave it their all and forced us to play seriously," the manager explained.
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Tactical lessons from La Coruna
While the scoreline remained modest, the performance offered Mourinho valuable insights into how his team will handle the defensive blocks they are likely to encounter throughout the domestic season. The manager noted that the physical and tactical nature of the game served as a perfect simulation for the grind of the Spanish top flight. He praised his players for their professionalism, specifically their ability to secure a victory without over-exerting themselves unnecessarily before the competitive matches officially commence.
“We’ll have many games like this in La Liga, and we won it without running it into the ground," the former Chelsea and Inter boss remarked. "You know the five who are at Valdebebas. And next week, the real work begins.”
Managing the minutes
One of the primary themes of Mourinho’s second stint in the Spanish capital has been his meticulous approach to player fitness and load management. Against Deportivo, the manager made significant changes to ensure his key midfielders remained fresh, withdrawing several high-profile names at the interval. He was vocal about his refusal to overwork his core group during these non-competitive fixtures, noting that the priority remains tactical experimentation rather than individual endurance tests at this specific stage of the summer.
“I have to make changes; I don’t want to give the same players too many minutes," Mourinho stated. "Today, Fede (Federico Valverde) and Arda [Guler] only played 45 minutes. This match is about winning, but even more about working and testing things out. And what I like is that in a game like this, with changes to the lineup and formation, the team played to get a result."
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Building toward the season opener
The fixture against Deportivo was deliberately chosen to increase the level of competition for the squad. Mourinho has been heavily involved in the planning of the summer schedule, ensuring a gradual crescendo in difficulty. The victory in Galicia follows a series of matches designed to push the players both mentally and physically, ensuring they are battle-hardened by the time the first three points of the season are on the line. The manager remains grounded, refusing to read too much into trophy wins during the exhibition phase.
“The difficulty of the matches, as we’ve organised them, is building up," Mourinho concluded. "We know what these tournaments are like. It’s worth what it’s worth for the home team. Competing like this is very good training for us.”
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