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Jose Mourinho asks Real Madrid to sign €50m midfielder & could name Toni Kroos as his assistant
The Special One targets Hjulmand for midfield overhaul
Mourinho wasted no time in drawing up his requirements for a second stint in the Spanish capital. Topping the shortlist is Danish international Hjulmand, with Mourinho asking the Real Madrid board to sanction a move for the Sporting CP star, according to COPE. The Lisbon giants are expected to demand a fee in the region of €50 million (£43m) for their captain, who has been a standout performer in the Primeira Liga.
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Sporting boss "not surprised" by Madrid's Interest
Speaking about the links to the Bernabeu, Sporting manager Rui Borges expressed little shock at the interest from one of the world's biggest clubs. "Real Madrid's interest in Hjulmand? I see it as natural, especially considering the great player he is and the great seasons he's had at Sporting. His quality is evident to everyone. It doesn't surprise me at all that Real Madrid or another club wants him or talks about him, it's a sign that the work was done. As a leader, it makes me happy," Borges said in a recent interview with Sport TV.
Shock role for Toni Kroos in new-look staff
In addition to squad reinforcements, Mourinho is looking to restructure the coaching staff and internal dynamics at the club. Having previously worked with Aitor Karanka as his right-hand man during his first stint, the 63-year-old is keen to have an iconic former player by his side. Legendary former Madrid midfielder Kroos has emerged as a candidate for a backroom role, with Mourinho said to be viewing the German as the ideal bridge between the dressing room and the board of directors.
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Arbeloa steps down as Perez gambles on Mourinho
The path for Mourinho's return has been cleared by Arbeloa, who has officially announced that he will step down from his position following the final game of the season. Arbeloa took over in January but struggled to turn the tide, with the club ultimately falling short in both domestic and European competitions. Despite the difficult results, the former defender expressed deep gratitude for his time in charge of the first team, stating: "I leave Madrid with immense gratitude toward my players. They’ve made me better, allowed me to enjoy every day, taught me so much, and made me a better coach today than I was back on January 12 or 13."
The return of Mourinho is seen as a personal gamble by Florentino Perez, who is eager to restore Real Madrid to their former glory after two seasons without silverware. The managerial change comes at a time of potential institutional upheaval, with whispers of a presidential election on the horizon. Perez is expected to face competition from Enrique Riquelme, making the success of this new era under Mourinho even more critical for the incumbent president. The stage is now set for a major overhaul, with Hjulmand potentially becoming the first piece of the puzzle in what promises to be a dramatic summer at the Bernabeu.