Jose Mourinho is a 'real-life legend'! Scott McTominay opens up on tough conversation with the Special One the day he was sacked by Man Utd

Jose Mourinho is a 'real-life legend'! Scott McTominay opens up on tough conversation with the Special One the day he was sacked by Man UtdRichard MillsGetty ImagesScott McTominayJose MourinhoManchester UnitedScott McTominay has revealed why he believes Jose Mourinho is a "real-life legend" and what he said on the day of his Manchester United sacking.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMourinho gave McTominay his United debutDevastated at Old Trafford sackingScot reveals what he said the day he left