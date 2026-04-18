Is Jose Mourinho going back to Real Madrid? Fiorentino Perez plans to meet with ex-Chelsea & Man Utd coach over Bernabeu return

Madrid president Florentino Perez is ready to take drastic action following two consecutive seasons without a major trophy. The hierarchy at the Bernabeu is under growing pressure to make a change in the dugout, and according to reports from Portuguese outlet Record, Mourinho is high on the shortlist to replace the current technical leadership.

The "Special One" famously spent three years in Madrid between 2010 and 2013, famously breaking Barcelona’s domestic dominance by winning a record-breaking La Liga title and the Copa del Rey. While his departure was marked by friction, his relationship with Perez has remained respectful, and the president is now said to be planning a meeting to discuss a potential return.