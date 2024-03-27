'They see when you're committed' - Jose Mourinho breaks silence on Chelsea fans' 'fair' chants for him to replace Mauricio Pochettino

Getty ImagesRitabrata Banerjee'They see when you're committed' - Jose Mourinho breaks silence on Chelsea fans' 'fair' chants for him to replace Mauricio PochettinoJose MourinhoChelseaMauricio PochettinoPremier LeagueJose Mourinho opened up on Chelsea fans chanting against Mauricio Pochettino as they want the Portuguese to return to Stamford Bridge.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMourinho opened up about Chelsea fans chanting his nameBooed Pochettino after Chelsea's draw against BrentfordChelsea face Burnley on Saturday