'He is so f*cking handsome' - Jorginho's fiancee Catherine Harding hits back at 'haters' of Married to the Game TV show & shares bizarre prank break-up video with Arsenal star ArsenalJorginhoShowbizPremier League

Jorginho's fiancee Catherine Harding slammed the Arsenal star's "haters" while posting a bizarre prank break-up video with the midfielder.