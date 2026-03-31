Jordan squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

Jordan created history in the Asian qualifiers by securing a spot in their first-ever FIFA World Cup, set to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026.

After topping their group in the second round of qualification, Jordan were placed in a challenging group in the third round alongside South Korea, Kuwait, Palestine, Oman and Iraq.

In the 10 games Jordan played, they won four, drew four and lost just two, finishing with 16 points and securing second place behind South Korea. This remarkable performance earned them a place in the showpiece event for the first time in their history.

Despite a difficult previous decade marked by underwhelming performances and financial challenges within the federation, Jordan have defied the odds and are now on the path to glory.

While it is hard to predict how the Asian side will perform at the World Cup, reaching the knockout stage in their debut appearance would be a commendable achievement.